Skimmer at D'Iberville ATM leads to guilty pleas for Florida trio

Three Florida residents are now facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to placing a skimmer inside an ATM in D'Iberville.

Claudio Fontes-Ferreira, 30 of Deerfield Beach, FL; Rodrigo Ferrareze, 37 of Delray Beach, FL; and Taise Moscon, 26 of Pompano, FL. all pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of access device fraud.

Authorities say it happened Dec. 7, 2017, at the ATM outside Keesler Federal Credit Union on Automall Parkway. The trio was stopped in a Lincoln Navigator after being seen acting suspiciously at the ATM. After searching the ATM, police found a skimmer on it that had been altered with the top privacy shield being cut off so a camera placed above could observe the ATM keypad where customers enter their account PIN numbers. A search of the vehicle resulted in access device equipment, including glue, black electrical tape, double-sided tape, box cutters, credit cards in alias names, a card with sandpaper attached to it, other credit cards, gift cards, and a micro SD card.

All three defendants will be sentenced on June 6, 2018. They each face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

