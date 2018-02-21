Deputies search for home burglary suspects in Vancleave - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Deputies search for home burglary suspects in Vancleave

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Deputies and canine officers in Vancleave searched Wednesday for two suspects in an attempted home invasion on Morning Glory Road. (Source: WLOX) Deputies and canine officers in Vancleave searched Wednesday for two suspects in an attempted home invasion on Morning Glory Road. (Source: WLOX)
Sheriff's deputies are investigating an attempted home invasion in Vancleave that happened Wednesday morning. (Source: WLOX) Sheriff's deputies are investigating an attempted home invasion in Vancleave that happened Wednesday morning. (Source: WLOX)
VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) -

Authorities in Jackson County are searching for two men accused of trying to break into a home early Wednesday. Numerous sheriff's deputies and canine officers are in Vancleave near Morning Glory Road searching for the suspects.

Authorities tell WLOX that the owner of the home was there when the men tried to break in. After seeing the homeowner, the suspects reportedly fled from the property on foot. The homeowner chased the men in his truck until they ran into the woods at the end of the road. That's where deputies are now searching for the pair. Authorities said they brought in canine officers from George County Sheriff's Department. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 22-769-3036.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Deputies search for home burglary suspects in Vancleave

    Deputies search for home burglary suspects in Vancleave

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 2:05 PM EST2018-02-21 19:05:25 GMT
    Deputies and canine officers in Vancleave searched Wednesday for two suspects in an attempted home invasion on Morning Glory Road. (Source: WLOX)Deputies and canine officers in Vancleave searched Wednesday for two suspects in an attempted home invasion on Morning Glory Road. (Source: WLOX)

    Authorities in Jackson County are searching for two men accused of trying to break into a home early Wednesday. Numerous sheriff's deputies and canine officers are in Vancleave near Morning Glory Road searching for the suspects. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Jackson County are searching for two men accused of trying to break into a home early Wednesday. Numerous sheriff's deputies and canine officers are in Vancleave near Morning Glory Road searching for the suspects. 

    More >>

  • George Co. nurse charged with manslaughter files defamation lawsuit

    George Co. nurse charged with manslaughter files defamation lawsuit

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:18 PM EST2018-02-21 18:18:25 GMT
    Carmon Sue Brannan (Source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept)Carmon Sue Brannan (Source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept)

    The former nurse charged in the death of an inmate is suing a woman who posted comments on social media. Carmon Sue Brannan filed the lawsuit on Feb. 13, 2018, one month after a mistrial was declared. Brannan - a former nurse at George County Correctional Facility - is accused of denying medical care to Joel Dixon, who was an inmate there when he died.

    More >>

    The former nurse charged in the death of an inmate is suing a woman who posted comments on social media. Carmon Sue Brannan filed the lawsuit on Feb. 13, 2018, one month after a mistrial was declared. Brannan - a former nurse at George County Correctional Facility - is accused of denying medical care to Joel Dixon, who was an inmate there when he died.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Mobile Police officer shot and killed

    Mobile Police officer shot and killed

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 12:39 PM EST2018-02-21 17:39:04 GMT
    Slain Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa (MPD)Slain Mobile Police Officer Justin Billa (MPD)

    A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville. 

    More >>

    A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly