Deputies search for home burglary suspects in Vancleave

Authorities in Jackson County are searching for two men accused of trying to break into a home early Wednesday. Numerous sheriff's deputies and canine officers are in Vancleave near Morning Glory Road searching for the suspects.

Authorities tell WLOX that the owner of the home was there when the men tried to break in. After seeing the homeowner, the suspects reportedly fled from the property on foot. The homeowner chased the men in his truck until they ran into the woods at the end of the road. That's where deputies are now searching for the pair. Authorities said they brought in canine officers from George County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 22-769-3036.

