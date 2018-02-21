Police: Man found in woods likely died of natural causes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Man found in woods likely died of natural causes

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A man found dead in the woods of Gulfport Wednesday morning appears to have died of natural causes. 

Just before 7am, police were called to an area near 25th Avenue and 24th Street where a homeless camp is located. A man was found in a nearby wooded area. 

Investigators said there are no signs of foul play, and the death appears to be natural. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly