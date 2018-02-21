Victim shot after barbecue in East Biloxi

Police are looking for information about a shooting that left a person injured Tuesday night in Biloxi.

Authorities say several people got into a verbal argument around 10 p.m.while at a barbecue. At some point during that argument, one person was shot. The person was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, which is when police say they learned about the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, police are trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened. They say it happened in East Biloxi but they aren't sure of the exact location. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

