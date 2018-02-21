Threats made against Pearl River Co. school

The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department is investigating threats made against schools in the district. According to a Facebook post from the school district, investigators have identified the student that made the alleged threat.

Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said the sheriff's department found no evidence of a viable threat to students or staff at PRC.

A Pearl River County Middle School parent showed WLOX News Now a letter that school officials sent them Tuesday. It stated there were two incidents reported to the school administration Tuesday.

"These incidents were not related," the letter stated. "Student disciplinary action was completed and parents of students involved were contacted. Neither incident reported indicated a direct threat to our school."

The letter went on to say safety of the students comes first. School will be held at normal times Tuesday. School officials said they will hold break indoors in classrooms.

"Administration will communicate with your children and will spend time talking to classes and students that may be concerned. Our counselor and social workers will also be available to help us as needed."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.