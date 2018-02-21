Threats made against Pearl River Co. school - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Threats made against Pearl River Co. school

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Connect
(Photo Source: Pearl River County School District) (Photo Source: Pearl River County School District)
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department is investigating threats made against schools in the district. According to a Facebook post from the school district, investigators have identified the student that made the alleged threat.

Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said the sheriff's department found no evidence of a viable threat to students or staff at PRC.

A Pearl River County Middle School parent showed WLOX News Now a letter that school officials sent them Tuesday. It stated there were two incidents reported to the school administration Tuesday.

"These incidents were not related," the letter stated. "Student disciplinary action was completed and parents of students involved were contacted. Neither incident reported indicated a direct threat to our school."

The letter went on to say safety of the students comes first. School will be held at normal times Tuesday. School officials said they will hold break indoors in classrooms.

"Administration will communicate with your children and will spend time talking to classes and students that may be concerned. Our counselor and social workers will also be available to help us as needed."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.   

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham dies at 99

    'America's Pastor' Billy Graham dies at 99

    Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.

    More >>

    Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.

    More >>

  • Threats made against Pearl River Co. school

    Threats made against Pearl River Co. school

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-21 13:26:30 GMT
    (Photo Source: Pearl River County School District)(Photo Source: Pearl River County School District)

    The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department is investigating threats made against schools in the district. According to a Facebook post from the school district, investigators have identified the student that made the alleged threat.

    More >>

    The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department is investigating threats made against schools in the district. According to a Facebook post from the school district, investigators have identified the student that made the alleged threat.

    More >>

  • City's prolonged drainage project frustrates Gulfport residents

    City's prolonged drainage project frustrates Gulfport residents

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 10:54 PM EST2018-02-21 03:54:51 GMT
    73 rain days last year have backed up numerous city construction projects, officials say. (Photo Source: WLOX)73 rain days last year have backed up numerous city construction projects, officials say. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    Drainage work on a ditch behind the homes of several Gulfport residents was expected only take a few months, but a year later, the project still isn't finished.

    More >>

    Drainage work on a ditch behind the homes of several Gulfport residents was expected only take a few months, but a year later, the project still isn't finished.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly