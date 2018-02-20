High School Basketball: First round boys playoff action - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High School Basketball: First round boys playoff action

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

With fourteen Coast basketball squads hitting the hardwood for the first round of the playoffs, only seven remain. Scores from Tuesday's action below, highlights in the video above. 

Ocean Springs, Biloxi and Stone all enjoyed first round byes. 

CLASS 6A

Pearl 63
Pascagoula 80

Oak Grove 51
Harrison Central 66

Gulfport 42
Petal 63

St. Martin 46
Brandon 65


CLASS 5A

Natchez 59
Pearl River Central 61

West Jones 51
Long Beach 76

Picayune 33
Wingfield 51

West Harrison 63
Laurel 80


CLASS 4A

West Lauderdale 48
Bay High 59

Newton County 62
Pass Christian 67

Moss Point 37
Quitman 41

East Central 47
Mendenhall 67


CLASS 2A

St. Patrick 66
Taylorsville 64


CLASS 1A

Resurrection 35
Coffeeville 62


We will have a few All-Coast pairings in the second round, as Harrison Central visits Ocean Springs and Stone takes on Pearl River Central. 

