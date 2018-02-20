High School Basketball: First round boys playoff action

With fourteen Coast basketball squads hitting the hardwood for the first round of the playoffs, only seven remain. Scores from Tuesday's action below, highlights in the video above.

Ocean Springs, Biloxi and Stone all enjoyed first round byes.

CLASS 6A

Pearl 63

Pascagoula 80



Oak Grove 51

Harrison Central 66



Gulfport 42

Petal 63



St. Martin 46

Brandon 65





CLASS 5A

Natchez 59

Pearl River Central 61



West Jones 51

Long Beach 76



Picayune 33

Wingfield 51



West Harrison 63

Laurel 80





CLASS 4A

West Lauderdale 48

Bay High 59



Newton County 62

Pass Christian 67



Moss Point 37

Quitman 41



East Central 47

Mendenhall 67





CLASS 2A

St. Patrick 66

Taylorsville 64





CLASS 1A

Resurrection 35

Coffeeville 62





We will have a few All-Coast pairings in the second round, as Harrison Central visits Ocean Springs and Stone takes on Pearl River Central.