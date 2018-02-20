Black history month celebration showcases the past and present for African Americans

A collage of photos told the fight for equality Tuesday at a program to honor Black History Month. (Source: WLOX)

"I look to a day when people will be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Those famous words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were repeated Tuesday night at a program to honor Black History Month. The celebration was held at Gautier Convention Center and reflected on those people who helped pave the way for equality for African Americans. It was also a good opportunity to for those attending to discuss ways to move forward.

"Black history is American history. So we wanted to inform our young folks of what it took to be where they are today," said Carlos Moulds, So we wanted to bring characters to life that they've only read about," said Carlos Moulds, one of the event organizers.

Standing in front of a collage of pictures and facts, actors portraying civil rights activists who worked to overturn segregation sounded off with famous quotes.

"For the fact is that if we do nothing, no one else will," said one actor.

The program also allowed people to contemplate the struggles for equality that African Americans have faced over the years and continue to face today.

"We want to inform our community of some of the issues that impact our community through a panel discussion," Dr. Shanta Rhodes. "Some of those topics are education, poverty, social action, social media."

One of the most talked about topics in the country right now - school safety - was also talked about.

"We've also put safety protocols around anonymous tips lines," said Ocean Springs School Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman.

"We are there to help anybody, anyone of the SRO officers and all of our resources will be in place to take care of any kind of school threat," said Moss Point Police Officer Larry Gowins.

The event was put on by Xi Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and the Moss Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

