The latest 3D technology mammograms now available in South Mississippi

Can the adoring gaze of a dog or the comforting purr of a cat be helpful to people with mental illness? Absolutely, new research suggests.More >>
You already know that smoking causes lung cancer. But tobacco use can lead to other major health problems, too, experts warn.More >>
Flu continues to ravage the United States in one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. And the ineffectiveness of this year's flu vaccine is partly to blame.More >>
Many believe alcohol poses a greater danger to health than marijuana, a new study out of Oregon suggests.More >>
The first blood test to help diagnose a concussion has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
Obesity and high blood pressure may play a much greater role in sudden cardiac arrest among young people than previously thought, a new study suggests.More >>
In what researchers call a first step toward personalized vaccines for a multitude of cancers, a vaccine made from stem cells protected mice from tumors.More >>
