Police dog receives personal vest after donations

The Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 307 of the Naval Retirement Home presented the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office with a check Tuesday.

The check was given to the sheriff’s office after Vice President of the Association Ms. Faye Jefferson and Master at Arms Diane Dopp met the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division at the Harrison County Fair in 2017.

At the fair, the K-9 deputies were conducting a public demonstration using their assigned K-9 partners. During the demonstration, Ms. Jefferson asked why the K-9 was not wearing a vest.

After the deputy replied that the K-9 did not have a vest, Ms. Jackson decided to raise money so K-9 Diablo could have his own personal vest.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Fleet Reserve Association for their donation and everyone who contributed to the cause.

