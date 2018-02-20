Ingalls celebrates Black History Month with powerful keynote speakers

It was standing room only Tuesday at Ingalls Shipbuilding for a Black History Month observance program.

Dozens packed a meeting room and listened to powerful messages from those who overcame adversity.

One of those people is Tira Woods. She's the very first African American female shipfitter superintendent at Ingalls. It's a journey she said wasn't easy, but absolutely worth it.

"One of the battles that I really had to overcome was stop saying things you know what you can't do. I try to teach people, to mentor people and explain to them, never say what you can't do. Say what you can," Woods said.

David Potts was also at the event. He's one of the last surviving members of the Montford Point Marines.

Potts and Woods served as Tuesday's keynote speakers.

