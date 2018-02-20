Car flips over after hitting curb - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car flips over after hitting curb

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A car accident was reported heading east on Hwy 90 Tuesday afternoon. One car was involved in the accident. The Gulfport Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters confirmed the car flipped after it hit a curb. One person was in the car at the time of the accident. There were no injuries.  

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly