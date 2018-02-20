Gautier resident says sinkholes are the city's fault

Michael Nix says sinkholes in his yard are the city's fault (photo credit: WLOX)

Michael Nix says sinkholes in his yard are the city's fault (photo credit: WLOX)

Michael Nix says sinkholes in his yard are the city's fault (photo credit: WLOX)

A Gautier resident is frustrated with the city for sinkholes that keep popping up on his property.

Michael Nix's property backs up to a drainage ditch, which is considered city-owned property. T

Sinkholes have been forming in his backyard for several years and he has to fill them in himself.

He mentioned that he has had little luck with getting city officials to come out and offer a solution.

"Over the years, I've been having to fill these holes in. Hire people to come by, bring dirt. Fill dirt, put up boards down there to take care of everything. But a few years later, the same thing will come up out again," Nix said.

Someone from the city visited Nix's property Tuesday. He said the fence would need to be removed so they can fill the holes with dirt, then put rocks in to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.