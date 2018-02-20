Escatawpa Elementary clear of asbestos claims, construction resumes

Testing results showed that there was no asbestos found at the elementary school. (Photo Source; WLOX)

Moss Point School District officials confirm that no asbestos was found at Escatawpa Upper Elementary.

Scheduled renovations and construction was stopped after construction crews found signs of asbestos last week.

Pickering Firm completed the testing and determined that there was no asbestos containing material (ACM) on the property.

According to the report, this conclusion is based on the Environmental Protection Agency definition of ACM as a material composed of “… greater than 1% asbestos”.

In the past week, school staff took extreme safety precautions and relocated all meal preparation and service areas.

School district officials say construction and use of the cafeteria at Escatawpa Upper Elementary has resumed.

