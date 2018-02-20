Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Hall parts ways with Biloxi

Bobby Hall is parting ways with Biloxi High School after three seasons with the Indians, the Hall of Fame head coach confirmed to WLOX.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Not counting the teams that received a first-round bye, four local teams advanced into second-round play in the girls high school basketball playoffs Monday night.More >>
A day after dropping three straight games to Southern Miss, 247 Sports reported late Monday night that Mississippi State fired head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
