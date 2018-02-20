Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Hall parts ways with Biloxi

Bobby Hall is parting ways with Biloxi High School after three seasons with the Indians, the Hall of Fame head coach confirmed to WLOX.

Hall is leaving the Indians due to a dispute with school officials about re-structuring his contract. In three seasons with Biloxi, Hall posted a 12-22 record, peaking in 2016 when he led the Indians to a 6-6 mark and a playoff appearance.

A 2017 Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, Hall boasts a career record of 310-105 over the span of several decades coaching across the state.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.