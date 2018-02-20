Biloxi police looking for suspect in theft of tires from Harrah's

Biloxi police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a tire and rim from a parked vehicle at a local casino.

The unknown male suspect was spotted in the parking garage of Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi, where the theft took place.

Police say the driver parked what is believed to be a silver or grey Infiniti four door car. When he got out, he removed the spare tire from the trunk of the vehicle he was driving.

Reports show that he later stole the tire and rim from a newer model Cadillac.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

