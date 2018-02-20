Gulfport students prepare to work with Robert St. John for fundraiser

St. John says the culinary program at Gulfport High is the best he's ever seen. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Students of Gulfport High School's culinary program are sharpening their cooking skills to prep for an upcoming event.

The Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art will hold a fundraiser titled "Palate to Palette" on March 8 from 6-9 p.m.

Gulfport High's culinary students will have the opportunity to partner with Robert St. John., a well-known Mississippi chef and restaurateur.

St. John paid a visit to the students to offer a word of encouragement and thank them in advance for their help.

"This is a great facility they have at Gulfport. I've been to pro-start programs and culinary programs all over the state and I've got to tell you, this is the best one I've seen by far," said St. John, "These students are really plugged in. They're excited about it, and we're excited to have them be able to work with us at this fundraising event. So we're going to put them to work and get them some good practical experience. It will be a good time."

Proceeds from "Palate to Palette" will help raise money for future field trips to the museum.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.