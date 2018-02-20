Chief Keith Davis proud of DMR accomplishments

The change of leadership at the Moss Point Police Department has now led to a change of leadership for the Department of Marine Resources.

Tuesday’s DMR meeting was the last for Chief Keith Davis.

After three and a half years as Chief of Marine Patrol, Chief Keith Davis is hanging up his boat keys and heading back to the job that he once held in Moss Point.

Mayor Mario King recently announced the decision to bring Davis back as police chief, which will be the fourth chief change in four years. Davis said he will miss his staff at the Marine Patrol, but says he's proud of what he's leaving behind.

"We have trained up a staff. I feel that that staff is prepared to carry the torch from this point forward. Then, technology is another aspect that I'm proud to say that we've implemented. We've equipped them with some cutting-edge technology to assist them in their search and rescue efforts," said Davis.

The search will soon begin for the next Marine Patrol chief at the Department of Marine Resources. There isn't an official end date for Davis's current role yet.

