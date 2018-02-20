$10M development coming to life in Ocean Springs

The first of the five buildings should be complete by August, with all the others coming online by late spring early summer of next year. (Photo source: Thrash Development)

The Inlet is taking shape in Ocean Springs. The $10 million mixed-use development is being built on the North side of Highway 90 in the eastern part of the city.

It's the biggest project to come to the city in several years. When it's complete, the development will feature 95 one, two, and three-bedroom condos, thousands of square feet in retail space, and at least one restaurant.

Nearby businesses are waiting with anticipation. The hundreds of new residents expected to move into the complex will be a big boost to the bottom line.

Officials with Thrash Development, based in Hattiesburg, said the project will open in stages. The first of the five buildings should be complete by August, with all the others coming online by late spring early summer of next year.

