Supreme Court won't hear Singing River Health pension case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to hear the Singing River Health System pension case. The nation’s highest court rejected a motion filed on behalf of retirees fighting the pension settlement.
But the battle still isn't over. There's an appeal currently pending with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Attorneys for some 200 members of the SRHS pension plan filed that appeal after last month’s decision by SU.S District Court Judge Louis Guirola approving the settlement plan.
