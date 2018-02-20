Happening Today: Prescribed burn in Gautier

If you see smoke in the skies over Gautier today, don't worry - It's a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge. Tuesday's burn site includes 20 acres located about one mile northeast of North Baker Road within the City of Gautier.

Be aware that smoke may be heavy at times, and refuge equipment and personnel will be in the area. There is a chance that nearby roads may be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Prescribed fires are an essential part of Refuge management to restore the native wet pine savannah. Burning to remove hazardous fuels is also part of the Service's mission. Because of the recent rain, officials believe the conditions are right for a controlled burn.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.