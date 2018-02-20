High School Basketball State Playoffs: Girls first-round & Gulfport Lady Admirals feature

The quest to be the best in the high school basketball ranks continued Monday night, tipping off the first-round of the state playoffs.

In Ocean Springs the Lady Greyhounds under head coach LaShonda Smith watched her team open the game as cold as ice. They couldn't buy a basket and fell behind 21-14 against Terry on the home court.

Coach Smith watched her team fall behind by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Lady Greyhounds rebounded and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 32-22 in the second half and overtime to pull out a 46-43 victory in the Class 6A ranks.

Chyna Allen netted 21 points and helped lead Harrison Central to a 54-51 victory over Petal in Lyman.

Brandon knocked off D'Iberville 54-28 and Meridian pulled away from Hancock in the second half to bound the Lady Hawks 46-33.

In the Class 5A ranks, Laurel eliminated Gautier 51-23 and South Jones ended the Stone Lady Cats season with a 54-36 decision.

Class 4A, the Moss Point Lady Tigers had the home court advantage and picked up a 61-52 decision over Newton County inside Arthur Haynes Gymnasium. The Pass Christian Lady Pirates had a home playoff game with Quitman and the Lady Pirates had no problem in posting a big win...57-29.

Northeast Lauderdale defeated East Central 65-41 and Northeast Jones advanced into the second-round with a 44-20 win over Bay High.

Class 2A, Taylorsville eliminated St. Patrick 53-30.

The Gulfport Lady Admirals received a first-round bye in the Class 6A basketball state playoffs, after winning the Region 8-6A tournament championship with a colossal win over Harrison Central on Friday.

The Lady Admirals were back at practice this morning fine tuning their game. The win over the Red Rebelettes was another step in the positive direction, something coach Glass has preached about all season long.

Coach Glass said, "It feels good, but we've been preaching to them, your hard work is not going to payoff in October, November, December. We want to make it payoff in February."

The Lady Admirals know that a good practice session will result in a positive outcome on game day.

Dywana Parker is one of four seniors who has mastered having run and excelling at the same time. She likes the way Coach Glass came in and steered the team in the right direction.

Parker said, "We play together as a team a little more. United. More energy."

Alley Woodberry leads the Lady Admirals pulling down 12 rebounds per game. She last played basketball in the eighth grade. Alley decided to give it another try in her senior season. Apparently a little sister rivalry proved the impetus for the comeback. Victoria Woodberry is a sophomore.

Woodberry said, "We started having an argument on who could beat each other in basketball. And we decided to comeback on the team. From then on its just been a good transition."

Whitney Johnson has exceptional athletic talents and provides a spark for the Lady Admirals. Tori Powell can connect from three point range and at 6-feet, Jerika McInnis gives Gulfport height inside the paint.

Gulfport will entertain Ocean Springs Friday night at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium in a second-round playoff game.

