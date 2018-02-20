Reports: Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro has been fired

After one season and three games into his second baseball season, Andy Cannizaro is out at Mississippi State. 247 Sports reported that Mississippi State officially terminated Cannizaro with cause. What was the cause? Mississippi State officials have not stated on the record why he was relieved of his head coaching duties.

Pitching coach Gary Henderson will take over the head coaching duties.

Mississippi State hired 39-year-old Cannizaro on November 5, 2016 and guided the Bulldogs to a 40-27 record, 17-13 in the SEC. His Bulldogs would win the Southern Miss Regional and helped MSU advance to the Bulldogs 13th NCAA Regional championship. LSU would sweep Mississippi State in the Baton Rouge super regional.

Cannizaro played eight seasons in pro baseball and spent time with the New York Yankees and the Rays. After his professional playing days ended, the former Tulane All-American served as a baseball scout with the Yankees. LSU hired Cannizaro before he left the Tigers to become head coach at Mississippi State.

Apparently, the three-game setback to Southern Miss has nothing to do with his firing. Mississippi State is expected to make an announcement on the termination Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are slated to play at Jackson State 6 p.m. Wednesday. On his twitter account, Cannizaro said he was looking forward to leading Mississippi State against Jackson State.

Reports out of Starkville say there was a player-only meeting on Monday night.

Stay tuned to WLOX.com for the latest on the developing news involving the Mississippi State baseball program.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.