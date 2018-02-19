Gulf Coast Boys & Girls Clubs receive $10,000 donation to promote healthy living

The Triple Play Program will use the money to help kids maintain healthy nutrition and stay active. (Photo Source: WLOX)

On Monday, Harrah's Gulf Coast made a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast.

The organization will use the money for its Triple Play Program, which is designed to encourage children to maintain healthy lifestyles.

Mississippi currently has the the highest obesity rate among children and the second highest obesity rate in the nation among adults.

Harrah's Gulf Coast is hopeful that Triple Play will be the catalyst for change among future generations in the state.

"It's a program that kind of wraps around the whole child," said Keva Scott, Boys and Girls Clubs of South Mississippi Chief Executive Officer. "[We] also partner with caring adults in the community that can come in and help us spread the message of living healthy and not just living healthy for now, but a healthy lifestyle."

As part of the triple play program, the children of the boys and girls clubs will learn how to plant and maintain a garden. The program's goal is to improve the overall health of Club members by increasing daily physical activity, teaching good nutrition and helping them develop healthy relationships.

"Harrah's Gulf Coast believes deeply in the Boys & Girls Clubs' mission of providing mentorship, educational opportunities and safe environments for our youth," said Kennedy Smith, Vice President of Marketing & Hospitality for Harrah's Gulf Coast. "As the Vice President of Operations for the organization's local chapter, I am proud that my parent company has partnered with this benevolent organization and their Triple Play program."