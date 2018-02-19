8 interesting & quirky facts about U.S. Presidents

Bonus fact: Each of the President's head carvings on Mount Rushmore are about six stories tall! (Photo Source: Pixabay)

Since 1789, many unique people have held the title of America's Commander-in-Chief.

The position of President of the United States has long-stood as a noble and poised position, but we often forget that Presidents can be as just as human as anyone else. From actors and reality TV stars to tailors, artists or former cheerleaders, there is an impressive world of history behind the former U.S. Presidents.

For the next time you're in a trivia competition or just want to impress your friends, here are 8 interesting facts about some of the nation's past leaders.

Presidentures



George Washington's "wooden" teeth were actually made of hippo ivory, bone, animal and human teeth, lead, brass screws, and gold wire. (Quite the combination!)

A Fruitful Leader



John Tyler had 15 children, more than any other U.S. president.

Young Love



When Millard Fillmore was 19, he married his first wife, Abigail Powers, who was his school teacher at New Hope Academy in New York.

Hit and Gallop



Franklin Pierce was reportedly arrested for running over a woman with his horse. Charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Look Ma, Two Hands!



James A. Garfield took being ambidextrous to the next level. Reports say he was able to write Latin with one hand and Greek with the other-- at the same time!

"It's Electric!"



William Henry was the first president to have electricity in the White House. He was so terrified of being electrocuted, he refused to touch any of the light switches himself.

Very Superstitious



William McKinley considered carnations his good luck charm, so he wore them everywhere he went. In September of 1901, he gave a little girl the carnation from his lapel, and was shot a few moments later by an assassin. He died the next week.

A (not-so) Dynamic Duo



Calvin Coolidge had two pet raccoons named Rebecca and Reuben, who reportedly did not get along. Members of the White House staff disliked the raccoons because they would rip expensive fabrics and upholstery.

