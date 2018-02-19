D'Iberville Middle School students learn compassion, kindness

A message of compassion was delivered to students in Harrison County on Monday as a part of the National Kindness Challenge.

Character and leadership coach Harlan B. Hodge came into town to remind kids to be considerate of one another.

He spoke to students at D'Iberville Middle School, hoping to spark inspiration to do something very simple.

"We're just reminding them of what's already inside of them," said Hodge. "They're getting in touch with that and saying, you know it's okay to be nice, it's okay to be kind."

"I don't want nobody to end up broken, sad and homeless knowing that I could've stopped it," said D'Iberville Middle School 7th grader Raquan Scott.

He took Monday's message to heart. "It encourages me to follow what I really want to become," Scott added.

D'Iberville Middle School Principal Matthew Elias and faculty brought Hodge in to address the students.

"I certainly hope that the students have heard the message that we are all in this together. We may be different but we do need to reach out and help one another," added Elias. "We're attempting to build the whole student, not just academically but building a successful life that our students can be proud of."

The group of seventh and eighth graders followed Hodge's words intently Monday, responding to stories of overcoming battles.

Alyssa Buck "It just like inspires me to learn about other people and see how they're doing, and see if they have people they can talk to and trust," said 8th grader Alyssa Buck.

Coach Hodge is speaking to nine schools in the Harrison County School District throughout the week.

