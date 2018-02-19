World record holding 73-year-old runs 2021st marathon in Gulfport

Monday was the Gulfport stop for Mainly Marathons (Source: WLOX)

What do you call someone who's broken the world record for most marathons in a year, five different times?

You can call him Marathon Larry.

Seventy-three-year-old Larry Macon, has completed 2,021 marathons so far, and averages about a hundred a year.

Those numbers seem pretty mighty to most, but Macon is unfazed by his own accomplishments. "Oh it's no big deal," he said. "They think I'm deranged, but hey, I don't disagree with them."

All of it started with a lie he told to his friends.

"They said, 'hey Larry, what'd you do this weekend?' I hadn't done a daggone thing. But I looked down at the newspaper and I said, 'oh, I'm preparing for a marathon.' And they said, 'great, its in three weeks, we'll have a party for you.' So moral of the story is mothers tell your kids don't lie," said Macon.

That lie led him to Gulfport on Monday. He was one of dozens of runners participating in the Gulf Coast Series for Mainly Marathons, which consists of five races in five states in five days.

For many of the marathoners, every step they took was a step toward another accomplishment.

"Our goal is to reach 300 marathons by the end of June," said Troy Johnson.

"I'm working on my 50 states for half marathons. I'm a member of 'Road to 50', so that's what I'm working on," said Cecilia Harris.

With each run, the marathoners find a little inspiration from someone who knows what it means to keep going.

"I'm not done yet, I hate to break this to you, but I'm not. I'm going to keep going until I drop," said Macon.

The next marathon for Mainly Marathons will be in Jennings, Louisiana on Tuesday. Marathon Larry plans to be there.

For more information on Mainly Marathons, visit www.mainlymarathons.com

