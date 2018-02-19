Couple wanted for using fake money at Waffle House, police say - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Couple wanted for using fake money at Waffle House, police say

Police say this is the couple who allegedly paid for their meal with a fake $100 bill. (Photo Source: WLOX) Police say this is the couple who allegedly paid for their meal with a fake $100 bill. (Photo Source: WLOX)
Surveillance footage also captured the car they left in that night. (Photo Source: WLOX) Surveillance footage also captured the car they left in that night. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Police need your help finding two people they say used counterfeit cash at a Biloxi Waffle House last month.

It happened at the downtown Biloxi location on Reynoir Street. Police say just before 4am on in mid-January, a man and woman ordered food and paid their tab using a counterfeit $100 bill.

Surveillance photos show the suspects and the car they were driving.

If you recognize them, or have any other information that could help investigators, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

