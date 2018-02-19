Couple wanted for using fake money at Waffle House, police say

Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Police need your help finding two people they say used counterfeit cash at a Biloxi Waffle House in January 2018.More >>
It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty.More >>
A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home. Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday. He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January. They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated. Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...More >>
A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.More >>
Three Outback Steakhouse employees are still being treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen Friday night.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
The character is not a virus or malicious hack, but rather a simple and confounding bug.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has investigated two threats made at two area schools that resulted in the arrest of two teens.More >>
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.More >>
