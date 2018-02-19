South Mississippi schools continue to respond to online threats

Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Pascagoula High School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.

On Monday afternoon, PHS Principal Anthony Hebert sent out a message by phone to parents at 2:00 p.m, saying:

This is a courtesy call to notify you that we have investigated rumors of a potential threat to our campus. We have not found any evidence to support these rumors being valid; however, we have taken steps to increase school district security, as well as, local law enforcement's presence on our campus. Please talk to your children and ask that they immediately report any concerns to the principal's office. We take all such reports seriously. Please remind them about the importance of using social media in a mature and responsible manner. Any threat posted on social media will be investigated and pursued to the fullest extent of the law. Your child's safety is our number one priority. As always, thank you for your support.

On Monday morning, students and faculty at the Gautier Middle School were told to Shelter in Place, which means everyone stayed in their classrooms for about 45 minutes. The move was in response to a social media threat which was reported by a parent Monday morning.

"Gautier Police Department and the Pascagoula-Gautier School District Law Enforcement Division were at the campus to investigate the threat first thing this morning. We visited every classroom and are working to identify all parties who are the source of the threat," school officials wrote on Facebook.

The district is promising to take action against the individuals who posted the threat

Last week, two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Long Beach for making threats of violence against the high school. Long Beach investigators said there were two separate unrelated threats. Both cases were turned over to the Harrison County Youth Court.

