Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 years ago

Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty.More >>
It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty.More >>
A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home. Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday. He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January. They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated. Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...More >>
A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home. Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday. He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January. They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated. Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...More >>
A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed.More >>
A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing Pearl River friends.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing Pearl River friends.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
The dynamic duo tried the "tall man" trick, with one sitting on the other's shoulders while wearing a comically large overcoat to hide. To no one's surprise, it didn't work.More >>
The dynamic duo tried the "tall man" trick, with one sitting on the other's shoulders while wearing a comically large overcoat to hide. To no one's surprise, it didn't work.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.More >>
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.More >>
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.More >>
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>