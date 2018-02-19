Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 years ago

It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty.

It happened to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Earl Wesley Phillips on February 19, 1973. On that day 45 years ago, Deputy Phillips was shot to death while chasing down a suspect.

Monday, for the first time, a commemoration ceremony was held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Gulfport, honoring Phillips's sacrifice. His son, and two grandsons, as well as other distant relatives, attended the ceremony. A law enforcement honor guard placed flowers on the gravesite, and Taps was played on the bagpipes.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said after doing research on the case, he found out that Deputy Phillips was the only county law-enforcement officer to lose his life in the line of duty, and no official service was ever held. To that end, Peterson says this will be an annual event as long as he remains sheriff.

Meanwhile, the teenager convicted of murdering Phillips spent 10 years in prison before being released on parole. He was later convicted of armed robbery and spent more time in jail.

