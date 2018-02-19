Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 years ago

Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Earl Wesley Phillips was shot to death while chasing down a suspect on February 19, 1973. (Photo source: WLOX) Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Earl Wesley Phillips was shot to death while chasing down a suspect on February 19, 1973. (Photo source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty. 

It happened to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Earl Wesley Phillips on February 19, 1973. On that day 45 years ago, Deputy Phillips was shot to death while chasing down a suspect. 

Monday, for the first time, a commemoration ceremony was held at Floral Hills Cemetery in Gulfport, honoring Phillips's sacrifice. His son, and two grandsons, as well as other distant relatives, attended the ceremony. A law enforcement honor guard placed flowers on the gravesite, and Taps was played on the bagpipes. 

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said after doing research on the case, he found out that Deputy Phillips was the only county law-enforcement officer to lose his life in the line of duty, and no official service was ever held. To that end, Peterson says this will be an annual event as long as he remains sheriff. 

Meanwhile, the teenager convicted of murdering Phillips spent 10 years in prison before being released on parole. He was later convicted of armed robbery and spent more time in jail.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • South Mississippi schools continue to respond to online threats

    South Mississippi schools continue to respond to online threats

    Monday, February 19 2018 2:28 PM EST2018-02-19 19:28:07 GMT
    Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Photo source: Pixabay)Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.

    More >>

    Gautier Middle School is the latest South Mississippi campus to deal with a social media threat in the days since last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL.

    More >>

  • Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 years ago

    Harrison Co. holds 'End of Watch' ceremony for deputy killed 45 years ago

    Monday, February 19 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-19 18:34:32 GMT

    It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty. 

    More >>

    It was appropriately called an end of watch ceremony. That’s the moment in time when a law enforcement officer loses his life in the line of duty. 

    More >>

  • Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

    Puppy from alleged Wayne Co. dog fighting ring gets loving home

    Monday, February 19 2018 1:25 PM EST2018-02-19 18:25:17 GMT
    Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.Drake, the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County, was adopted into a new home Saturday. Source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

    A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home.  Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday.  He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January.  They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated.  Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...

    More >>

    A puppy rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County last month has found a permanent loving home.  Drake, a four-month old male mixed breed, was adopted Saturday.  He had serious wounds when he and eight other dogs were seized from a property on Lacey Road in late January.  They were taken to Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County to be rehabilitated.  Volunteers with SCAR said Drake made steady progress and was ready for a forever home.&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly