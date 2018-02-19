Man settles claim against Bay St. Louis officer accused of excessive force

A man who said he was attacked by a Bay St. Louis police officer at Hancock Medical Center has settled his claim. Court documents show both sides agreed to the undisclosed settlement, and the case was dismissed earlier this month.

Back in 2016, Thomas J. Koenenn III claimed he was choked by Officer John Nelson at Hancock Medical Center. According to the original report, it all started when Thomas was attacked by a group of men while he and his brother, Cody Koenenn, were hanging out at a bar. Koenenn told the investigating deputy he was "knocked out" during the altercation and woke up to Cody shaking him.

The report says Nelson and Officer Matt Dickens responded to the scene and ordered the Koenenns to stay on the ground.

When Thomas told the officers he had been attacked, the officers reportedly told him he could go to the hospital or go to jail because he was drunk in public. Thomas told the officers he had not been drinking.

The report said Thomas and Cody were then taken to the Hancock County jail, but the jail refused to house them because they were still bleeding from the reported attack.

Nelson and Dickens then took the brothers to Hancock Medical Center, according to the report. Thomas reportedly told Nelson "crooked cops like you is the reason that the chief shot his self," referring to former Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike DeNardo's suicide. According to the report, that’s when Nelson grabbed Thomas by the throat and choked him. Nelson reportedly told Thomas "no one talks about the chief like that."

After the alleged attack, Thomas asked to be checked by medical staff again because his neck was hurting. Thomas reported he was laughed at, refused treatment, and then taken back to jail.

