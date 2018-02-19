Jackson Co. boy killed in driveway accident

People couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing Marvel’s newest superhero film.More >>
A tragic accident Sunday afternoon cost a five-year-old boy his life when a car accidentally ran over him.More >>
The goal of this Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to call attention to severe weather threats and to review severe weather safety rules in an attempt to reduce the loss of life and injury.More >>
The success of a city can often be gauged by its economic growth, and by that meter, the city of Biloxi is making great strides.More >>
The Cal Ripken youth baseball league is hoping to recruit more players for its upcoming season.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.More >>
After his arrest, the 64-year-old pleaded not guilty to robbery-related charges.More >>
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.More >>
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.More >>
A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.More >>
Columbia Police Department arrested a female accused of injuring three males during a hit and run incident Saturday night. It happened on the 400 block on Wildwood Avenue.More >>
