Jackson Co. boy killed in driveway accident

A tragic accident Sunday afternoon cost a five-year-old boy his life when a car accidentally ran over him. It happened around 2pm at a home on Lilly Orchard Road in Moss Point.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Drayke Whittington and his sister were in the back seat. The boy got out of the car to pick up Mardi Gras beads his sister threw out the window. Their mother, Melissa Shields, started backing up the car, unaware that Drayke had gotten out. Sheriff Ezell said when the child tried to get back in the car, he was run over.

Drayke was flown by helicopter to Singing River Hospital but died before he got there.

The accident is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed. The sheriff said the case will be presented to a grand jury.

