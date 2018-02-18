Marvel's 'Black Panther' movie brings new fans to comic genre

People couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing Marvel’s newest superhero film.



After three days in theaters, Black Panther is living up to its hype as seats sell out and the movie gains and the highest rating of any superhero movie on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie review website.

"Words, really can't describe how great it was," said one man as he left Cinemark 16 in Gulfport.



"I loved it, my family loved it. Brought all of my family to it," said another woman leaving the theatre.



You don't have to be a superhero fan to enjoy the movie. The action, costumes, and all-star cast could make this one of the year's must-see films.



"I literally, maybe have seen one of these Marvel movies in my life, and I was just compelled to see this Black Panther movie. Because my daughters wouldn't let me live it down if I didn't come to see it," said Willie Smith, who saw Black Panther this weekend.



As blockbuster superhero films continue to attract people to movie theaters, comic books sellers could start seeing a pop culture resurgence. The boost would pull them out of the niche 'collectors only' category and bring appeal to a wider audience.



"Before all of these movies started coming out, I guess the age group going after these comics was getting higher and higher, and we have started getting a younger audience with all of these movies coming out," said Cameron Smith, owner of Long Beach Comics.



Smith says his store has been seeing an increase in customers after Black Panther and Wonder Woman premiered.



Those two films, starring a black and a female lead, have been praised by critics who say it sends the message of diversity on the big screen.



"It was very integrative, especially for other people. It was very inclusive to everybody, especially of different generations. They made it important for people who were younger, and for people who were around when the comic first came out. So I thought it was lovely and wonderful," said Erin Johnson, a movie goer.



Chadwick Boseman, the actor who plays T'Challa, the Black Panther, has signed a five picture deal with Marvel Studios.

You can see him in action again when "Avengers: Infinity War" comes out in May.

Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, estimates that the film will bring in $218 million dollars domestically for the President’s Day weekend.

So far, Black Panther has brought in $361 million worldwide.

