1 airlifted to hospital after accident on I-10

All lanes are open on I-10 in Hancock County following an accident near Highway 603.

An accident involving two cars took place on I-10 westbound on Sunday evening, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins.

The driver of a Buick was reportedly traveling east on I-10 and lost control, went into median and into westbound lanes. The Buick collided with a truck that was traveling west, then both vehicles went into the median.

Officials say the driver & passenger of a truck sustained no serious injuries.

The Buick driver was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.