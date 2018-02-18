Girl Scouts create drive thru for cookie lovers

These witty Girl Scouts found an ideal way to make cookie selling easy for everyone (Photo Source: WLOX)

When it comes to selling Girl Scout Cookies, it's about the business strategy.

One troop of Girl Scouts has it down to a T.

Troop 3630 got creative and built a drive thru for their sales, complete with a tent to keep your cookies cool. When drivers pull up, they're handed a menu and they can place an order.

No cash? No worries. These Girl Scouts even take cards. The scouts knew that the added convenience factor would be a hit with cookie lovers.

"Getting out would make you walk but if you go through the drive thru it's easier because you don't have to get out of your car," said Girl Scout Isabella Vanacker.

Isabella says Thin Mints were the most popular cookie flavor this weekend.

Be on the lookout for Troop 3630, as they may be set up in a different location next weekend.

Drive thru Girl Scout cookies!!! I got 3 boxes ?? Cedar Lake Shopping Center at Popps Ferry. They’re out til 2! pic.twitter.com/KOhWdtb2W4 — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) February 18, 2018

