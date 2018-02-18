Girl Scouts create drive thru for cookie lovers

The Cal Ripken youth baseball league is hoping to recruit more players for its upcoming season.More >>
When it comes to selling Girl Scout Cookies, it's about the business strategy. One troop of Girl Scouts has it down to a T.More >>
After the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, parents are now demanding more action against violence in schools.More >>
Near record heat is expected for much of the week across south Mississippi.More >>
Thousands are expected to pack the Harrison County Fairgrounds Sunday for the second week of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.More >>
The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.More >>
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are in Mississippi County helping to search for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student as law enforcement continues to follow up leads on the whereabouts of the student.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
