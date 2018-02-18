Gulfport 6th grader speaks out on gun violence in schools

After the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, parents are now demanding more action against violence in schools.More >>
Near record heat is expected for much of the week across south Mississippi.
Thousands are expected to pack the Harrison County Fairgrounds Sunday for the second week of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.
Spring is right around the corner, and as we push into the new season, severe weather usually picks up across the south and even right here the Mid-South.
Spring was in the air on Saturday. It was the warmest and driest weekend day South Mississippi has seen in a while.
The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.
