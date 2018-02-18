Gulfport 6th grader speaks out on gun violence in schools

After the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, parents are now demanding more action against violence in schools.

"It makes me feel ashamed of the way people have come to be these days," said sixth grader Alex Moody of Orange Grove Elementary. "People should stop school shootings because kids are trying to learn and get an education."

Alex's class has a plan in place in the event of an emergency. That's something that hits close to home for parents.

"It's a shame when you send your kids on the bus in the morning, you're worried if they don't come back in the afternoons. I mean you hope and pray that everything's all right and they make it home," said parent Skip Rivers.

Reverend Beth Matthews at Gateway United Methodist Church Sunday morning opened with a prayer for the victims in the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Members of the church agree that something has to be done.

"I just think prayer outta be back in. I think God outta come back into the picture. That's where the world is wrong," said Cathy Rivers. "There's not enough religion. I know people are going to say, don't force your religion on me, but there's no more morals in society."

Rivers spoke passionately and stated that resisting violence begins at home.

"I think you need to start when they're little," she said. "I think these video games create a lot of problems, there's too much violence on TV, movies."

"I think a lot of is has to do with the way people are raised. The home life, the way they're parents bring them up, the morals of society today. You have to be a little stricter with children," added Skip.

Discussion around whether or not teachers should be armed has become a hot topic. Skip believes this could be a viable solution.

"I think they should just in case someone tries to kidnap one of the kids or shoot them, for self defense," he said.

He noted, "I think you should be allowed to conceal and carry. It'd probably be a better place if you did."

