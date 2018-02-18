Near-record heat expected this week

Near record heat is expected for much of the week across south Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees warmer than they should be for late February.

Near record setting heat each day this week for south MS. #mswx@@WLOX pic.twitter.com/OcZbMzTkk9 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 18, 2018

High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s, threatening records set back over 100 years ago for some dates.

The reason for the unseasonably warm temperatures is due to a large area of high pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere that will build over the southeastern US



Ridge of high pressure builds in the upper levels this week over the southeast. Near record heat each day. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/V9xLhrcubY — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 18, 2018

This will do two things. First, it will block the jet stream from diving south out of Canada and allowing cold air to spill into the region. Second, the sinking air associated with high pressure causes air to warm. This will help temperatures climb into the low 80s on some days.

Rain chances go up a little by the middle of the week as a storm system tries to approach from the west.



Rain chances bump up Wednesday through Friday this week. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/PPBLhxQdj5 — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) February 18, 2018

