Thousands expected to pack fairgrounds for Gulf Coast Winter Classics

The Grand Prix is being held every Sunday during the six-week Gulf Coast Winter Classics at Harrison County Fairgrounds. (Source: WLOX)

Thousands are expected to pack the Harrison County Fairgrounds Sunday for the second week of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics. The Grand Prix kicks off at 2 p.m., and it’s the biggest and fastest competition held during in Classics.

There are two types of competitors in the six-week event, hunters and jumpers. Hunters are judged on the style and manner of jumping. Jumpers compete for clear rounds and speed. Some jump as high as five feet six inches and four feet wide. Both styles are competing for prize money and national points.

The event is free and open to the public. Gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Harrison County Fairgrounds are located at 15321 County Farm Road in Gulfport. There will be vendors selling food and clothes. You can even get your hands on some official Gulf Coast Winter Classics apparel.

If you missed Sunday’s event, the competition continues Wednesday, February 21 at 8 a.m. The Gulf Coast Winter Classics run Wednesday through Sunday, until March 18.

