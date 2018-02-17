Gulfport, St. Stanislaus take home state soccer titles, full championship round-up

Just three minutes into the match, Miquel Hernandez put Gulfport on the board and the Admirals didn't look back, beating Madison Central 2-1 in the 2018 Class 6A State Championship.

With the game tied at 1-1, Lucas Ragula scored off of a Chris Bruni assist in the second half to give the Admirals a lead they would not relinquish. This marks the program's second state championship, and the first since 2010.

St. Stanislaus will also bring the Golden Ball back to the Coast, as the Rock-a-Chaws hold off Amory 1-0 to clinch the 2018 Class 4A State Championship, their fourth in the last five seasons.

Entering today, the Long Beach Lady Bearcats went the entire season without suffering a single loss. Unfortunately, that streak broke in the Class 5A State Championship, as Long Beach (20-1-1) fell 2-1 to Germantown in golden goal overtime.

Despite a late-game goal by Chase Dedeaux, the Long Beach boys soccer team can't quite close the gap, falling 3-1 to Saltillo in the Class 5A State Championship.

