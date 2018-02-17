South Mississippians feeling spring fever

Spring was in the air on Saturday. It was the warmest and driest weekend day South Mississippi has seen in a while.More >>
Spring was in the air on Saturday. It was the warmest and driest weekend day South Mississippi has seen in a while.More >>
Gulfport police are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd.More >>
Gulfport police are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd.More >>
Residents are still taking additional measures to stop the violence in Moss Point. Saturday afternoon, an outreach program on Main Street continued its efforts in the fight that's been going on for the past weeks.More >>
Residents are still taking additional measures to stop the violence in Moss Point. Saturday afternoon, an outreach program on Main Street continued its efforts in the fight that's been going on for the past weeks.More >>
Army vet Clint Saucier moved into his new apartment this week and got some housewarming gifts from the founder of Shepherd of the Gulf.More >>
Army vet Clint Saucier moved into his new apartment this week and got some housewarming gifts from the founder of Shepherd of the Gulf.More >>
More than a dozen people took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to get some exercise while helping those in need.More >>
More than a dozen people took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to get some exercise while helping those in need.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>