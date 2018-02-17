UPDATE: Multiple passengers transported to hospital after severe accident in Gulfport

Gulfport police were on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd. The Gulfport Police Department said no one was thrown from any vehicle.

An AMR spokeswoman said 2 patients were transported to Garden Park hospital in Gulfport from the scene, and 1 passenger refused medical attention. AMR also said firefighters were on the scene and had to extricate one of the vehicles to get a passenger out.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Gulfport police said traffic delays were expected in the area at the time of the accident.

