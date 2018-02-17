Moss Point residents continue to seek peace in the city

Gulfport police are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd.More >>
Gulfport police are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd.More >>
Residents are still taking additional measures to stop the violence in Moss Point. Saturday afternoon, an outreach program on Main Street continued its efforts in the fight that's been going on for the past weeks.More >>
Army vet Clint Saucier moved into his new apartment this week and got some housewarming gifts from the founder of Shepherd of the Gulf.More >>
More than a dozen people took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to get some exercise while helping those in need.More >>
The 79-year-old victim of a car accident Friday afternoon has been identified as Robert C. Guthrie of Picayune. The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The Cross County Sheriff's Office is investigating a disturbing case after deputies discovered the bodies of two newly born infants Friday.More >>