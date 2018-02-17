Army vet moves into apartment after 5 years of living homeless

Sometimes getting used to a new place takes some time.

"What's it like? Come back in six months, and you'll see a bigger grin on my face," said Clint Saucier.

It takes even more time when it’s the first time you've had somewhere to call home in more than five years.

"Now I can start buying food, and keep it, and not worry about raccoons eating it," Saucier laughed. "That's a story within itself."

Saucier is an army vet, and since 2012, the woods were his home. But, that changed on Monday.

"It's been a struggle, but we're here now."

Through HUD and the VA, he was able to land a place to live in Biloxi. Now he has running water, neighbors, and a bed to call his own.

"You might call me lazy. That part is true, but I'm reacclimating to my bed. But it’s going to be mine, it’s going to be mine," he said.

On Saturday, he got more furniture to claim.

Founder of Shepherd of the Gulf Linda Favre made the special delivery. She dedicated her life to helping the homeless. It's a mission she makes sure to see all the way through.

"Well number one, he's a veteran. Number two, he was homeless. And number three, he needed it. So that's what we do. Shepherd of the Gulf always tries to take care of the homeless population or the campers as we call them," she said.

Shane Simmons helped with the delivery, in hopes, that in a few days, Saucier will be doing the same for him.

"I find out about my apartment Tuesday. And hopefully, everything goes well, and I'll be contacting you for some furniture," Simmons said.

Saucier should have no problem helping him get settled. He believes it’s only right to lend a helping hand - when you're finally able to stand on your own two feet.

"I want to be on the other end of the stick now, and this is a start in the right direction."

The furniture delivered to Saucier was donated by a woman in Orange Grove.

Shepherd of the Gulf is currently accepting donations to help other vets as they prepare to move into housing. To donate, visit the Shepherd of the Gulf website or contact Favre at 228-229-8980.

