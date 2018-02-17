Army vet moves into apartment after 5 years of living homeless

Gulfport police are on the scene of a serious accident on Highway 605 and O'Neal Rd.More >>
Army vet Clint Saucier moved into his new apartment this week and got some housewarming gifts from the founder of Shepherd of the Gulf.More >>
More than a dozen people took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to get some exercise while helping those in need.More >>
The 79-year-old victim of a car accident Friday afternoon has been identified as Robert C. Guthrie of Picayune. The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County.More >>
The Ocean Springs Fresh Market sees its fair share of customers. Saturday morning, vendors were out setting up ahead of what they hoped would be a big day. WLOX spoke to a couple of those business owners, one who specialized in nitro cold brew coffee.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Bond was set at $125,000 for a woman charged in a crash that killed an off-duty North Charleston police officer in Summerville Thursday night.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>
