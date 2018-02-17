Cardio Blessings volunteers deliver survival packs to the homeless

More than a dozen people took advantage of Saturday's nice weather to get some exercise while helping those in need.

Volunteers with the non-profit organization, Cardio Blessings, took to the streets of downtown Biloxi to hand out survival packs to the homeless.

Veterans Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum started the organization and have been traveling to cities across the southeast.

People walked with backpacks full of things like water and snacks, ready to give them to anyone who needed it.

"A lot of people have been thankful for us to be able to come and help them out. I know earlier they were asking us what we do," event coordinator, Juanita Covington said. "So, they're thankful. They share stories with us. We gave one guy an MRE, he was like, you know, the good stuff. We all have that common thread bond with the military background."

Cardio Blessings plans to return to Biloxi in the future for a sleep out event.

Volunteers will sleep on the streets with no food, water, or money.

An exact date has not been set.

