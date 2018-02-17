Vendors line Washington Ave. for Ocean Springs Fresh Market

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) As we inch closer to spring, the warmer weather is bringing more people outdoors.

The Ocean Springs Fresh Market sees its fair share of customers. Saturday morning, vendors were out setting up ahead of what they hoped would be a big day. WLOX spoke to a couple of those business owners, one who specialized in nitro cold brew coffee.

"What we're selling is cold brew coffee on tap, specifically nitro cold brew coffee," said Ryan Reaux, Bright-Eyed Brew Co. "A food grade nitrogen is incorporated, conditioned in the keg to give it a creamier texture. Just like a Guinness beer, it cascades puts a little creamy head on top of the coffee."

The market offers organic produce, homemade baked goods, plants, herbs and more. You can catch it every Saturday at the L&N Depot Plaza on Washington Avenue.

