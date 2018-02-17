Vendors line Washington Ave. for Ocean Springs Fresh Market

The 79-year-old victim of a car accident Friday afternoon has been identified as Robert C. Guthrie of Picayune. The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Pearl River County.More >>
The Ocean Springs Fresh Market sees its fair share of customers. Saturday morning, vendors were out setting up ahead of what they hoped would be a big day. WLOX spoke to a couple of those business owners, one who specialized in nitro cold brew coffee.More >>
The doors at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts opened days ago, but Saturday about 100 people waited in line to shopMore >>
The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.More >>
The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
The troubled teen authorities say killed 17 people at a Florida high school excelled in an air-rifle marksmanship program supported by a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
