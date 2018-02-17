Dozens wait in line as JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts opens for first weekend

The doors at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts opened days ago, but Saturday about 100 people waited in line to shop.

"We've been going all over the state looking for JoAnn," said shopper Marie Langford. "It's awesome to have her come to Biloxi, MS."

"I think they give more choices. Like if you want to do a craft and also want to sew. I love the fact that they have classes," said another shopper.

The new store hit Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi on Thursday. But this weekend the store was handing out big deals on top of tasty treats

"They offered donuts from Dunkin Donuts and coffee," said Langford.

On top of the donuts and coffee, a Girl Scout saw an opportunity to meet a goal.

"I was hoping that we would sell all of our cookies by 10," said Sarah Gentry with Diva Troop 5515.

Not everyone was lucky enough to get a spot in line and cash in on those coupons.

"We're very upset." laughed a shopper. "We're still going to shop here."

Shoppers in the parking lot were happy to see a new store in their neighborhood. And they're hoping other businesses will take note and consider Biloxi for their next location.

