Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans. A job fair at the VA on Thursday drew both registered nurses and LPN's to the medical center.

Part of the draw for job candidates to this particular hospital is the attractive pay benefits package being offered by the VA. The hospital says nurses are needed in the operating room, intensive care unit, behavioral health unit, and other areas. The VA is also hiring more doctors.

"Our new director is absolutely committed to staffing us appropriately and getting qualified candidates in and having a good quality service here," said Dr. Dr. Loretta Eleuteries with the medical center. "This is just one of the opportunities we have for our community and we'll continue to have in the future. We hope our applicants and selectees are willing to honor the mission of the VA and to provide care that they have earned and deserve."

More than 100 applicants turned out for the job fair. The VA is planning to fill about 60 positions. Anyone interested in applying for a job at the hospital can do so at their website by CLICKING HERE.

