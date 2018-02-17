Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.More >>
The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.More >>
Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.More >>
Students at Three Rivers Elementary in Gulfport may now have a clearer dream of what they want to be when they grow up. The school hosted a career day Friday in the hopes of providing that inspiration to young children.More >>
South Mississippi has 60 new graduates thanks to the Gulfport Job Corps Center.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The bodies of two newborns were discovered in a purple suitcase on County Road 602 in Wynne, Arkansas, according to Cross County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Alabama railroad workers who called police about the suspicious vehicle that contained a missing Johns Island child are holding a news conference.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
Two students, one at Susan Moore High School and one at Cleveland High School, have been charged with making a terrorist threat after sheriff's officials say they threatened to "shoot up" each of their high schools.More >>
