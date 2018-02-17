Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)

The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

The world's fastest woman Tori Bowie - a native of Sandhill, MS and a graduate of Southern Miss - is helping her home state put out fires. The Olympic gold medalist is being featured in a campaign by the state Forestry Commission. “Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line” was produced by a Jackson-based company. The hope is the message will remind the public of the destructive power of wildfires and how quickly they can spread.

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line: @toribowie, Olympic Gold Medalist, World’s Fastest Woman, featured in wildfire prevention PSA. Produced by @madgsocial, the series received grant funding made available by the @forestservice: https://t.co/ylmpHCShBy pic.twitter.com/a5pwQHfz8V — MSForestryCommission (@MSForestryComm) February 16, 2018

"Nationwide, nearly nine out of ten wildfires are human-caused," said State Forester Charlie Morgan. "Which means nine out ten wildfires could have been prevented with proper care."

According to the Forest Service, debris burns in the state that got out of control were the number one cause of wildfires in Mississippi last year.

To learn more about how to prevent wildfires click here. To view public service announcements, you can go to the Mississippi Forestry Commission's YouTube channel. You can also follow the MFC on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.