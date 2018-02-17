Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mis - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission) Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)

The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

The world's fastest woman Tori Bowie - a native of Sandhill, MS and a graduate of Southern Miss - is helping her home state put out fires. The Olympic gold medalist is being featured in a campaign by the state Forestry Commission. “Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line” was produced by a Jackson-based company.  The hope is the message will remind the public of the destructive power of wildfires and how quickly they can spread.

"Nationwide, nearly nine out of ten wildfires are human-caused," said State Forester Charlie Morgan. "Which means nine out ten wildfires could have been prevented with proper care."

According to the Forest Service, debris burns in the state that got out of control were the number one cause of wildfires in Mississippi last year.

To learn more about how to prevent wildfires click here. To view public service announcements, you can go to the Mississippi Forestry Commission's YouTube channel. You can also follow the MFC on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

    Veterans hospital looking to hire more nurses

    Saturday, February 17 2018 11:25 AM EST2018-02-17 16:25:12 GMT
    (Source: File)(Source: File)

    The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.

    More >>

    The Biloxi Veterans Affairs Medical Center has started an aggressive campaign to hire more nurses to improve care for veterans.

    More >>

  • Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi

    Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-02-17 15:56:38 GMT
    Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping put out fires in Mississippi with new PSA. (Source: MS Forestry Commission)

    The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

    More >>

    The world's fastest woman and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie is helping her home state put out fires. The Mississippi native is featured in a public service announcement from the Forestry Commission to help prevent wildfires.

    More >>

  • Le Cafe Beignet's new location spurs downtown revitalization

    Le Cafe Beignet's new location spurs downtown revitalization

    Saturday, February 17 2018 10:38 AM EST2018-02-17 15:38:18 GMT
    The grand opening of La Cafe Beignet's new location in downtown Biloxi is sparking hope that other businesses will follow. (Source: WLOX)The grand opening of La Cafe Beignet's new location in downtown Biloxi is sparking hope that other businesses will follow. (Source: WLOX)

    Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.

    More >>

    Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly