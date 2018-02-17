Region Basketball Champions are crowned on Friday night

The Biloxi Indians (27-2) put on a dazzling performance in Lyman to claim the Region 7-6A boys championship tournament title. Coach Seber Windham led his Indians past Harrison Central (17-9) 64-51. Gulfport grabbed third place in the region tournament with a 52-42 win over Hancock.

The Gulfport Lady Admirals defeated Harrison Central for the second time this season in Lyman. Coach Brooke Glass guided Gulfport past Harrison Central 46-33 to win the girls Region 7-6A title. The Lady Admirals improved to 16-8. The Red Rebelettes fell to 17-7. The Hancock Lady Hawks defeated Biloxi 43-28 to secure third place.

Ocean Springs head coach Matt Noblitt is smiling tonight. His Greyhounds defeated Pascagoula 50-44 in Pascagoula to win the Region 8-6A title. The Panthers had beaten the Greyhounds twice during the regular season 55-39 and 70-56. St. Martin beat rival D'Iberville 60 to 38 for third place.

The St. Martin Lady Jackets took care of business on Friday and won the Region 8-6A girls tournament title with a 55-39 decision over Ocean Springs. St. Martin head coach Gina Bell is no 40-0 in district play over the past five years. D'Iberville won the third place game over Ocean Springs 41-32.

Region 8-5A tournament championship at Long Beach, the Stone Tomcats (23-5) defeated the home standing Bearcats 54-47. West Harrison captured the Region 8-5A girls tournament championship with a 56-40 win over Gautier.

Bay High cruised to a 68-50 win over home standing Pass Christian to take home the Region 8-4A title. Moss Point dominated East Central 63-23 for third place. Pass Christian is the Region 8-4A girls champion. The Lady Pirates held off the Moss Point Lady Tigers 52-50. East Central grabbed third place with a 46-35 decision over the Bay High Lady Tigers.

