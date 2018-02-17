Southern Miss blanks Mississippi State 11-0 in 2018 opener

High School basketball tournament championship games were completed Friday night across South Mississippi.More >>
Eight months after falling to Mississippi State in the Hattiesburg Regional Championship, #21 Southern Miss took full advantage of their 2018 season opener against the Bulldogs at Pete Taylor Park, walloping #23 Mississippi State 11-0 in front of a crowd of 4,948.
Despite trailing by 13 in the first half, Bay High (18-10) managed to edge out Moss Point 41-36 thanks in large part to senior guard Jaylan Wilson. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the Region 8-4A Tournament Championship where they will face home-standing Pass Christian.
The Gulfport Admirals have one more mission, beat top-ranked Madison Central on Saturday and claim the Class 6A State Soccer Championship.
