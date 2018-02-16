Le Cafe Beignet's new location spurs downtown revitalization

The grand opening of La Cafe Beignet's new location in downtown Biloxi is sparking hope that other businesses will follow. (Source: WLOX)

Mardi Gras may be over but that didn't stop some New Orleans-style fun from taking over downtown Biloxi Friday night. It was the grand opening of Le Cafe' Beignet's new location on Lameuse Street - a spot the city says is perfect for all of the new development that is happening in the area.

Serving fluffy beignets covered in powdery sugar, as well as other treats, Le Cafe Beignet had the entire downtown block rocking. Music by the Blackwater Brass Band kept the jazzy feeling going as people mingled outside the restaurant, enjoying the sights and sounds.

The cafe brings a piece of Biloxi's heritage to life for some of the residents who attended the party.

Biloxi resident Ken Mabou says he's happy to see the city embrace some of its heritage while promoting fun at the same time.

"This site needs to be revived for this downtown area. The setting is wonderful," said Biloxi resident Ken Mabou. "It's beautiful inside and the food smells and tastes delicious. It adds French flair, that French flavor that needs to be in downtown Biloxi, since that is part of the history here."

With a little help from the city in developing the location, Le Cafe Beignet is now located where the old Biloxi Library's garden once was. City and tourism official say they hope the revitalization of the area sparks more development from other new businesses.

"There's a lot in the works," said Kay Miller with Biloxi Main Street. "We still need investors. I mean that's part of our problem. We've got lots of buildings for sale but we need investors to come in, and we need upper floor housing downtown."

Miller said the potential is there for tourists and locals to have everything they need downtown.

"We have over 4,000 hotel rooms in the downtown area and that's a lot," she said. "So we've got a lot of tourists that are downtown looking around, looking for things to do, places to eat, things to see."

Miller also said along with the cafe's new and improved location, she's happy that restaurants like Mugshots and Southport are adding to the downtown experience.

"We're so excited about the Community Bank buying the old Federal Courthouse property," she said. "That was such a pivotal piece of property, an eyesore to downtown."

For Le Cafe' Beignet, it's a much more prominent spot than their old one, with more access and room to grow.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.